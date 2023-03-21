Barricaded man in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County taken into custody
Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lower South River, N.S., Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
The Nova Scotia RCMP said in a tweet just before 6 p.m. that police were responding to a barricaded man in a home on Rogers Drive.
Police said there was no immediate threat “to anyone outside the home.”
They closed Rogers Drive at Liberty Lane and asked the public to avoid the area.
Just over two hours later, a second tweet by the RCMP said officers were starting to evacuate neighbouring homes to "ensure everyone's safety."
Police also said an RCMP crisis negotiation team was on scene.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man was taken into custody and residents could return to their homes.
Update March 22 at 2:20 a.m.: RCMP officers have taken the man into custody safely. All evacuated residents can now return to their homes. Rogers Dr. will open to traffic shortly. Officers are still at the location, continuing with the investigation.— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 22, 2023
There is no word on potential charges at this time.
Rogers Drive has since reopened to traffic.
