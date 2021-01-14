Innisfail RCMP have cleared the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that took place early Thursday evening.

Authorities say they were called to the scene, near Highway 11 and Highway 2, shortly before 7 p.m.

According to police, three vehicles were involved.

In one vehicle, a woman suffered minor injuries while two children were not injured.

There was no other information available about the condition of the people in the other vehicles.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available...