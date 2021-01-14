Rosthern RCMP responded to a serious single vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Thursday evening, about a kilometer south of Neuanlage.

Police did not say what caused the crash or reveal the extent of any injuries. However, in a news release RCMP reminded drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

"STARS air ambulance, local EMS and the fire department are also on scene to assist. An RCMP Reconstructionist is en route to investigate." the news release from RCMP said.

Traffic is no longer being re-routed and emergency vehicles have cleared the scene, RCMP said Friday morning.