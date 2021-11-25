2 killed in crash on Highway 28 north of Edmonton
A serious crash on a slick highway north of Edmonton left two people dead on Thursday.
The pair were declared dead at the scene on Highway 28, between Township roads 564 and 570. Their names and ages were not released.
RCMP say the crash happened around 7 a.m., but gave no other details as to what happened.
A pickup truck in the east ditch appeared badly damaged and one semi had come to a stop in the west ditch. An SUV was also stopped in the ditch several metres from the truck.
Two other people were assessed at the scene but weren't taken to hospital.
RCMP told CTV News Edmonton Highway 28 would be closed for six to seven hours.
Earlier in the morning, freezing rain iced up roads throughout the Edmonton region. Weather alerts were issued as far north as the M.D.s of Big Lakes and Opportunity, and south to Ponoka.
North of Ponoka, a pileup involving three semis also killed a driver.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
