RCMP on the hunt for suspects in theft of 40 trail cameras, salt blocks in Clearwater County

Thousands of dollars worth of trail cameras are missing from a rural area west of Sundre, RCMP say, and officials say two suspects are behind the incidents.

Sundre RCMP were notified about the theft of approximately 30 trail cameras and nine salt blocks in the Williams Creek Road area on Feb. 6.

Photos captured on the cameras indicate that on Feb. 3, a pair of suspects on snowmobiles were in the area between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It's believed the suspects loaded the snowmobiles onto vehicles at Kilometre 1 of Williams Creek Road and left the area.

"All of the stolen cameras were Gardepro A3s Trail Game Cameras, green and black in colour, with a total value of $6,000," RCMP said in a release.

All of the cameras were the property of a private company that uses them to monitor wildlife in the area, RCMP added.

Officials say another 10 cameras were taken from the same area between Sept. 1 and Oct. 8, 2021. It's not known if they were stolen by the same suspects or not.

They are described as:

Suspect #1

On a black snowmobile;

Grey/black helmet;

Red hoodie;

Grey/brown coloured jacket; and

Yellow gloves.

Suspect #2

On a red and black snowmobile;

Yellow/white helmet; and

Black snowmobile jacket with some red writing on the back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please contact Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.