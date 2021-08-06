RCMP probing fatal vehicle fire in Oakville, Man.
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating after a vehicle caught fire and the occupant died on Thursday. The incident happened on a road in the community of Oakville, Man., located about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire with someone possibly inside at around 9:50 p.m. When police arrived at the location, they found the vehicle in the middle of North School Road in Oakville. The vehicle was severely burned. Police found the remains of a person in the driver’s seat.
An initial investigation found the vehicle had been travelling south on North School Road when it left the road and entered the ditch. It is reported that noises were heard coming from the vehicle which then came back onto the road. It came to rest in the middle of the road and a fire erupted in the engine compartment.
Criminality is not suspected in the incident and RCMP continues to investigate.
