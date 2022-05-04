RCMP recovery body found in waters off Nanaimo
Mounties say a body was recovered from the waters off Nanaimo, B.C., near Protection Island on Tuesday.
The body was discovered in a channel between Protection Island and Saysutshun Island, according to RCMP.
Police say the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition, and that it appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.
DNA samples will likely be required to identify the person, Mounties say.
On April 11, Mounties received a report of a couple fighting aboard a vessel anchored between Protection Island and Saysutshun Island.
Police arrived and helped pull a woman from the water, who was then rushed to hospital.
Mounties and search and rescue teams continued to search for the man, but were unable to find him, leading officials to presume the man had drowned.
As of Wednesday, there's no indication the body discovered Tuesday is related to the missing man, police say. However, Mounties have contacted the man's family to advise them of the discovery.
Mounties say additional information about the body will be released by the BC Coroners Service in partnership with Nanaimo RCMP.
