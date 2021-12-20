RCMP release guide on recognizing and reporting violent, extremist, radicalized behaviours
There is a new tool available for those looking to report violent or extremist criminal activity.
The RCMP has launched a guide to inform Canadians on how to report someone who is considering, planning or preparing to commit a violent act. The guide offers information on how to spot behaviours that could be linked to hate crimes, terrorism or extremist behavior.
When someone is planning a violent act or inciting others to commit a violent act, the public is encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment. The guide also breaks down the definitions for terrorism, hate crimes, extremism and mobilization, and offers tips on how to identify the behaviours associated with each.
In the event of an emergency, the public is still encouraged to call 911.
Those who need to contact the RCMP directly can do so via the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1‐800‐420‐5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
