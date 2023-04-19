RCMP release more details about homicide of James Giesbrecht

Manitoba RCMP released more information regarding the homicide of a Brandon man last year, revealing his remains were found in a vehicle police were searching for.

On Wednesday, RCMP revealed that the remains of James Vernon Giesbrecht were found in the trunk of a burned-out Honda Accord. Mounties announced last month that they were looking for information about the Accord, saying it was stolen from Regina and was seen in the Brandon area between Oct. 5, and 13, 2022.

Giesbrecht, 37, was reported missing from the Brandon area on Dec. 12, 2022. The remains were discovered on Oct. 13, 2022, in the RM of Cornwallis just south of the intersection of Road 108 West and Road 51 North, but his remains weren't identified until January 2023, after he was reported missing.

“A complete forensic examination has taken place on the vehicle, with the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist from the Brandon University Department of Anthropology,” RCMP said in a statement. “Police located physical evidence that has been sent to the Forensic Laboratory for forensic DNA testing.”

No arrests have been made, and Mounties have made additional searches concerning the homicide to collect evidence. However, RCMP says it needs more help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-431-489-8110.