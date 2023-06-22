RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims

Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.

First responders and family members placed large photos of the deceased at the front of a news conference Thursday afternoon, one week following the deadly crash.

Their names are:

Claudia Zurba, 87;

Patsy Zamrykut, 88;

Lillian Stobbe, 73;

Donna Showdra, 79;

Jean Rosenkranz, 82;

Frank Perzylo, 82

Rose Perzylo, 80;

Shirley Novalkowski, 76;

Nettie Nakonechny, 87;

Dianne Medwid, 70;

Arlene Lindquist, 68;

Helen Kufley, 88;

Ann Hill, 81;

Vangie Gilchrist, 83;

Margaret Furkalo, 82; and

Louis Bretecher, 81.

“There’s been a cloud over this community since the collision occurred,” said Supt. Jeff Asmundson, West District Commander with the Manitoba RCMP. “We’ve lost 16 people who are mothers, fathers, sisters, grandparents, whose decades of contributions helped make this community what it is. They were gone in an instant.”

The minibus was carrying a group from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino in Carberry, when it went into the path of a semi-truck at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5.

Nine people remain in hospital, with four in critical condition.

“Hearts are broken, families are grieving, a community is feeling immeasurable loss,” Asmundson said. “The communities of Carberry and Dauphin will be forever connected.”

Several family members shared written messages memorializing their lost loved ones at the service.

“She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always went to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly,” wrote the family of Helen Kufley, who thanked the first responders for their work.

The family of Louis Bretecher described him as a proud and beloved husband, father and pépère.

“He will forever be missed and always remembered by all who knew and loved him. Our hearts lay also with those families who are grieving alongside ours.”

The family of Nettie Nakonechny said she was a former school teacher, a long-time resident of Dauphin and, “Baba to not only her own grandchildren and great grandchildren, but to many others who knew her.”

“She was very proud of her Ukrainian culture. She will be missed by all of us who loved her,” the family wrote.

A vigil for the community is taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Ukrainian Orthodox Auditorium.