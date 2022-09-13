RCMP release new information on missing Manitoba man in hopes of generating new tips

Mounties have released new details on a four-year-old missing person investigation in the hopes of stoking more information from the public.

Vernon Otto was 66 years old when he went missing.

Police say he was last seen when he met with family on the morning of May 29, 2018. He was going to run errands, do yard work at his home near Stead, Man. and planned to go look at a crawler tractor.

Officers say he was spoken to later that day at around 1 p.m., and was believed to be working in his field near Stead.

RCMP say this was the last confirmed contact anyone had with Otto.

According to officers, his 2005 white extended cab truck with grey decals on the side was believed to be travelling south on Highway 12 on May 29, making a turn westbound onto Road 94 North.

Police found his burned pickup the next day a short distance from his home on Road 94 North, west of Highway 12.

Mounties say the cause of the fire was found to be arson.

“We strongly believe that people in the area may have seen Vernon’s truck on Highway 12 and local provincial roads near Stead early in the evening of May 29, 2018,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

“There may be some reluctance by these witnesses to come forward, but we need those with information to contact investigators. Even a seemingly small detail could help investigators move this case forward.”

Investigators will be in the Stead area over the coming weeks to distribute pamphlets to residents and hang posters in local stores, churches and community centres in the hopes of drawing in new information.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who had potential business dealing with Vernon regarding the purchase or sale of a crawler tractor or any large construction or farming implement in May of 2018.

Mounties ask anyone who has given information previously or has new information to provide to contact investigators through the RCMP Tip Line at 1-888-673-3316.

You can also submit tips or check the status of any previously submitted tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.