RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.

Police say the photo of Jesse, 36, was taken on Jan. 19.

He was ordered to hand over Violet to her mother on Jan. 20 in a joint custody agreement, and the pair were later reported missing on Jan. 23.

RCMP have stated that they do not believe seven-year-old Violet is in any danger, but police are searching for the pair and the grey 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse is believed to be driving.

Mounties have also released photos of religious-inspired car decals that are located on the side and rear of the car.

"The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse is believed to be driving has a (HOLY) sticker on one door, a (FIRE) sticker on the other door, as well as scripture-related decals on the rear," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a release Thursday.

"We are hopeful someone may recognize either Jesse or have information about the whereabouts of his vehicle."

Police say they are following up on every tip related to the investigation that they receive.

Jesse is described as a white man who stands 5' 10" tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, a brown beard, a bald head, and may be wearing a hat.

Violet Bennett is described as a white girl who stands 4' tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds with blue eyes and curly hair.

On Jan. 25, Violet's mother, Roget Hall, told CTV News that she was concerned for her daughter's wellbeing.

"Violet is the sweetest, most caring, beautiful child," she said.

"She loves to climb trees, swim in any body of water, play, collect rocks, do arts and crafts."

Anyone with information on Jesse or Violet's whereabouts – or who spots the vehicle – is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.