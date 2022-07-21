RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on July 7 outside of a home on Laguna Way.

Police now say that the gunfire began after a "dispute between the suspect and a resident in the home."

One man was shot in the leg before the other man drove away. The victim was treated by paramedics outside of the home before being taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Mounties say the newly released photo shows the suspect walking towards the home just before the shooting occurred.

Investigators are hoping to identify and locate the man, who was driving an older model white Honda Accord.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, a neighbour told CTV News that a woman jumped into her backyard and said she was fleeing a man with a gun.

"She kept crying and shaking," said Halina Grzyb. "She said, 'Please save me – someone pointed a gun to my head.'"

Grzyb says she brought the young woman inside and stayed with her until police arrived.

She also said other neighbours had previously voiced concerns about the house, and that they would sometimes see "very expensive" cars coming and going from the property.

"We were kind of scared because this is a nice, quiet street," she said at the time.

Mounties said they do not believe there is any added risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file 2022-23386.