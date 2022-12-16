RCMP release photo of suspect in Glooscap First Nation armed robbery
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on the Glooscap First Nation.
Kings District RCMP responded to the armed robbery at the Gaming Centre on Smith Road around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.
According to police, a person had entered the Gaming Centre, approached a teller window, and showed the teller a note that allegedly said they had a weapon and were demanding cash.
Police say the individual was given money by the teller before fleeing the Gaming Centre on foot.
An RCMP Police Dog Services team attempted to track down the suspect to no avail. Police say no injuries were reported.
The suspect is believed to be a man standing at approximately five-foot-ten with an average build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black mask, red sweater, beige hoodie, beige hat, dark pants and dark gloves.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the suspect, is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP General Investigation Section at 902-679-5555. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
