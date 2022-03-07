RCMP release photos of Airdrie break-in suspect
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Officials with Airdrie RCMP have released photos of a man wanted in connection to a break-in at a home in the city's southeast.
Police say the offender approached a house on Waterstone Crescent just before 6 p.m. on Friday, waiting a short period of time for someone to answer the door before kicking it in.
Multiple items were stolen, according to RCMP.
The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with short blond hair and a tattoo on the back of his neck. He was wearing a black surgical mask, dark-framed Oakley glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and black and white Adidas shoes
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
