RCMP release photos of Grande Prairie, Alta., robbery suspects

Mounties in northwest Alberta asked for help Wednesday to identify two men suspected of beating a person and stealing their pickup truck.

Officers were called to a hotel near 120 Avenue and 100 Street in that city just before midnight on March 1.

Police said the men assaulted a person staying in a room before one left in their red 2003 Dodge 2500 with British Columbia license plate SP5171.

The other man left in a white Chrysler sedan.

One of the men is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 6’0” tall, slim build

Long hair and a moustache

Wearing glasses, jeans, jean jacket and a ball cap

The other is described as:

Stocky build

Short hair

Wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and a ball cap

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).