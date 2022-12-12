RCMP release photos of suspects in New Brunswick armed robbery

The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals involved in an armed robbery at a business in Durham Bridge Sunday evening.

According to the West District RCMP, two people entered a business on Route 148 around 11 p.m., demanding money and carrying a firearm. They fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say nothing was taken during the incident and no one was injured.

On Monday, RCMP released video surveillance photos of the suspects in hopes that information from the public may help identify them or provide information to further the investigation.

The first suspect is described as a man standing at roughly six-foot-two with an average build. Police say at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe going down each arm, along with black pants, black shoes, and black gloves with white logos or lettering. He was also in possession of a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a man who would be roughly five-foot-ten with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Under Armour sneakers with white soles, and bright green gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the individuals in the photos, is asked to contact the West District RCMP at 506-357-4300 or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.