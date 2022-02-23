RCMP release photos, videos of suspects in Banff Avenue assault

The Banff RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public with identifying the suspects in a recent assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

According to RCMP officials, the assault took place just before midnight on Feb. 12 at a location near the Park Distillery on Banff Avenue.

The nature of the injuries to the assault victim have not been released but RCMP have released photos and videos of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the identities of the assailants is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

