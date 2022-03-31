RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect

In an effort to help their investigation into the sexual assault of girl on a North Vancouver trail last month, Mounties released a composite sketch of the suspect Thursday.

On Feb. 11, around 5:30 p.m., a “female youth” was walking in Trillium Park in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood when a man “approached her and groped her,” according to the North Vancouver RCMP. The girl was able to fight the man off and run away.

The suspect is described a white man in his 40s with greying hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'8" tall and has a slim build, police said, adding that he was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask. He was with a small, white dog that was off-leash

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.