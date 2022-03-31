RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect
In an effort to help their investigation into the sexual assault of girl on a North Vancouver trail last month, Mounties released a composite sketch of the suspect Thursday.
On Feb. 11, around 5:30 p.m., a “female youth” was walking in Trillium Park in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood when a man “approached her and groped her,” according to the North Vancouver RCMP. The girl was able to fight the man off and run away.
The suspect is described a white man in his 40s with greying hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'8" tall and has a slim build, police said, adding that he was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask. He was with a small, white dog that was off-leash
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
-
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residentsPort Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
-
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
-
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work weekThere is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
-
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortagesA Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
-
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengersAs of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
-
Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her carPerth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in residential school systemPope Francis will apologize today for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, CTV News has learned.
-
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litreThe national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
-