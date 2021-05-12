RCMP release suspect sketches related to indecent acts at Surrey elementary school

Mounties in Surrey are renewing their appeal for information and releasing two composite sketches related to an investigation into recent indecent acts at an elementary school in the Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP initially received a report of an indecent act on April 30, which took place the previous evening in the playground area of Coyote Creek Elementary School on 156 Street.

Since then, four more victims have come forward to police with information regarding three additional incidents in the area.

“Based on the information received, investigators believe that one suspect is responsible for all of the indecent acts,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP, in a news release.

All of the incidents occurred between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the man was seen masturbating while standing near the entrance of a wooded trail at the back of the school grounds, Mounties said.

The suspect is described as being of South Asian descent, between 20 to 30 years old, with medium to dark skin tone and acne scars on his cheeks and chin. He is approximately 5’7” tall with an average build and has black, wavy, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Reports indicate that the suspect was clean-shaven during some of the interactions but on other occasions, he had stubble outlining a goatee and moustache.

The composite sketches are based on descriptions provided by two separate victims, Mounties said.

RCMP say they hope someone will recognize the suspect and can provide more information to help advance the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.