RCMP release videos of 3 suspects in brawl at Surrey protest

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying multiple suspects involved in a brawl that broke out at a Surrey protest in March.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said they're releasing two short videos of three suspects believed to be involved in the assault in hopes someone will recognize them.

Authorities were monitoring a protest in the 8500 block of 132 Street when a fight broke out in the crowd just before 6 p.m. on March 19.

"Police officers intervened and were able to extract the injured male victim and take him to safety, where he was provided medical care for non-life-threatening injuries by Emergency Health Services," said Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha in the release.

The first video RCMP released shows a suspect who is described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s, with a long black beard. He was wearing all dark clothing, including a blue vest and a small blue turban.

The second video shows the second suspect, who is also described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s. He has a short black beard and was wearing a black vest and a small black turban. This suspect could be seen holding a yellow flag in his hand.

The same video also shows the third suspect, who is described as a man in his early 20s, wearing all black clothing and a bright orange mask.

"The RCMP respects the right to peaceful protests, but unlawful and violent activity such as assaults, will not be tolerated," said Sangha. "It is not always safe for police to take immediate enforcement action within a large group of protesters, however, these offences continue to be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges."

Anyone with information or who can help identify one of the suspects is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.