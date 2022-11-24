RCMP releases images of man suspected in attempted armed robbery in Moncton

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest connected to an attempted armed robbery at a business in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP says a man armed with a knife entered a business on Mountain Road and demanded money around 4 a.m. on Sept. 13.

According to police, the man fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say nothing was taken and no one was injured.

Police have released photos taken from surveillance footage in hopes that, despite the quality, someone will be able to identify the man.

The man is described as between 50 and 55 years old and about five-foot-six inches tall. He was wearing a black hat, a dark-coloured hooded sweater, dark grey pants, white sneakers, and a Toronto Blue Jays face mask.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.