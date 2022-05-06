RCMP renew calls for help finding Weyburn woman missing since December
RCMP are once again asking residents in southeast Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Frances Gazeley.
The Weyburn woman has not been heard from since Dec. 7, 2021.
Police are asking residents of the Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough and Colgate areas to once again check their properties for signs of Gazeley.
“With spring weather forecasted and remaining snow melting, we encourage the public to check any fields and outbuildings on their property that are inaccessible during winter for signs of Frances and/or any clothing that wouldn’t normally be there,” a release said.
Gazely is described by RCMP as five foot six inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair.
She may be wearing a purple or blue winter coat and short black boots.
Please report any related findings to Weyburn Police Service by calling 306-848-3250 or call your nearest RCMP Detachment, police said.
