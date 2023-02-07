iHeartRadio

RCMP renewing calls for help in search for missing Sask. girl


The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 

White Butte RCMP are again asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl that went missing in December.

Lila Dustyhorn was last seen on a service road in Edenwold, Sask. around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.

It is believed Dustyhorn was picked up by a vehicle, RCMP said.

“Lila is approximately 5’4” and 125 pounds. She has medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweat pants. We are working on locating a photo of her,” RCMP said in a December 2022 release.

According to RCMP, Dustyhorn sometimes uses the last name Dustyhorn-Blueeyes and may have travelled to Kawacatoose First Nation.

RCMP encourages anyone who has seen Dustyhorn, or knows of her whereabouts, to call White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

