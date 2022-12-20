RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.

A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

Police said the increase began in mid-November. Items that have been stolen include vehicles, firearms, tools and electronics.

RCMP also said it believes the perpetrators may have committed the crimes while armed with weapons.

Police are also reminding members of the public to take precautions, such as ensuring windows and doors are always locked.

Installing lighting is also a deterrent of criminal activity, RCMP said.

RCMP said it is important to lock all vehicles and equipment and to not leave valuables visible inside.

People who see suspicious activity are reminded to report it to their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP.