RCMP resolve firearm complaint at Wetaskiwin residence

Westaskawin RCMP have resolved an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Mounties notified the public of a heavy police presence around the home.

RCMP say they were responding to an "incident involving a firearm," but that there was no active threat to the community.

Around 11 a.m., officers declared the incident over. No injuries have been reported.

The incident is still under investigation.