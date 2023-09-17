iHeartRadio

RCMP resolve firearm complaint at Wetaskiwin residence


image.jpg

Westaskawin RCMP have resolved an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Mounties notified the public of a heavy police presence around the home. 

RCMP say they were responding to an "incident involving a firearm," but that there was no active threat to the community. 

Around 11 a.m., officers declared the incident over. No injuries have been reported.  

The incident is still under investigation. 

12