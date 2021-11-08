RCMP respond to 2 collisions near Sexsmith, Alta.

RCMP responded to two separate collisions near Sexsmith, Alta., Monday evening, including a fatal accident.

Police say one man died after a crash involving a car and pickup truck travelling on Highway 2, about five kilometres north of Sexsmith.

NB Hwy2 north of Hwy59, near Sexsmith - CLOSED due to MVC - Expect major delays. Use alt. route. (6:15pm) #ABRoads

According to Mounties, both vehicles were northbound on the highway when the accident happened. Two occupants in the truck reported no injuries.

The adult driver of the car, who was the only occupant, was declared dead on scene.

“The collision remains under investigation however, no further updates will be provided,” RCMP said in a statement, adding that the name of the deceased will not be released.

The second crash occurred as a southbound semi-truck carrying logs collided with an eastbound SUV near Highway 2 and Township Road 734, Mounties said in a statement.

The driver of the SUV and an adult woman passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the semi-truck driver was not injured.

Sexsmith is a town in northern Alberta located along Highway 2, about 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.