RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours

RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.

"This was a busy night for our members, with many serious calls," said Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP in a news release.

The first incident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Sumner Park. Police say a man with a weapon approached another man and demanded he hand over his bag.

The suspect fled the scene. Police searched the area but they failed to locate him.

The alleged victim was not injured.

An armed robbery was reported about four hours later, before 10:30 p.m., at an apartment building on McLaughlin Road.

Police found a man with stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Officers arrested three men at an apartment building nearby. They were still in custody Friday morning.

An hour later, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion on McSweeney Avenue.

The RCMP says “due to the nature of the call, multiple police resources” responded to the scene. However, they quickly determined there had been no home invasion.

At 4:12 a.m., police responded to another report of a home invasion, this time on Gauvin Street in Dieppe, N.B.

Investigators believe three men wearing masks and carrying weapons entered the home and stole money. They allegedly fled the scene in an older model Black Ford Mustang. Police are still looking for the suspects.

A man at the scene was treated for minor injuries.

At this time, investigators don’t believe any of the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).