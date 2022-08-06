RCMP respond to Chestermere armed pharmacy robbery

Mounties are investigating a Saturday armed robbery of a Chestermere pharmacy where three people pulled a weapon and demanded money and narcotics.

According to police, officers were notified at 1:30 p.m. of the robbery where two males and one female entered the store on Rainbow Road.

One of them brandished a "small black handgun," pointed at the employee and two patrons, when the suspects stole an unspecified amount of narcotics and cash from the pharmacy's safe.

The trio fled in a black Toyota Highlander, which police later learned had been reported stolen from Calgary earlier Saturday.

"RCMP from Okotoks, Airdrie and Strathmore, as well as Calgary Police Service, are assisting with locating the suspects who remain outstanding," Mounties said in a statement.

The male suspects are described by police as dark-skinned, wearing grey or dark hoodies, gloves, and masks, while the female is said to be dark-skinned, wearing pink pyjama bottoms, gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.