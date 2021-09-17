RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County

One man is dead after a single-car collision Friday evening northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP said they responded after 5:40 p.m. to the crash on Highway 633 and near the intersection with Range Road 263, west of St. Albert.

According to police, a 42-year-old man from St. Albert was driving a Mercedes sedan westbound on Highway 633 when he struck a support column for a train bridge. The vehicle caught fire but Mounties say bystanders were able to remove the driver and perform first aid.

The driver and only occupant was declared dead on scene after paramedics arrived.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision and is re-routing traffic away from the area.