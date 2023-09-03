RCMP respond to Saturday boat fire in Digby County, N.S.

The Digby RCMP officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a fishing boat that caught fire at the Sandy Cove wharf in Digby, N.S., Saturday.

In a news release Sunday, police say the fire did spread from a 36-foot fishing boat to a second boat also docked at the wharf.

Once the fire was extinguished, police conducted an investigation into the cause.

After reviewing evidence, which included statements and video surveillance, RCMP determined a failure of electrical components on board the boat was to blame.

Police say the fire was not deemed suspicious, and the investigation has been concluded.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.