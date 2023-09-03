RCMP respond to Saturday boat fire in Digby County, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
The Digby RCMP officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a fishing boat that caught fire at the Sandy Cove wharf in Digby, N.S., Saturday.
In a news release Sunday, police say the fire did spread from a 36-foot fishing boat to a second boat also docked at the wharf.
Once the fire was extinguished, police conducted an investigation into the cause.
After reviewing evidence, which included statements and video surveillance, RCMP determined a failure of electrical components on board the boat was to blame.
Police say the fire was not deemed suspicious, and the investigation has been concluded.
