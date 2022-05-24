RCMP respond to two fires in Camperville one hour apart; arson charge laid
A 37-year-old man has been charged with arson following a fire on the porch of a home in Camperville, Man. last week.
RCMP in Winnipegosis were called to a house fire on May 21 at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Spruce Bluff Road in Camperville. The home was fully engulfed in flames when RCMP arrived and the fire department was working to extinguish the fire.
Nobody was at home at the time of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.
Approximately one hour later, RCMP said the investigation led them to check out a home on Gospel Bay in Camperville. When officers went to the home, the front porch was on fire. RCMP woke up the occupants of the home and helped them extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
RCMP said they identified a suspect in the second fire, and arrested a man a short distance from the scene.
Matthew Flamand of Camperville has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life. He was taken into custody. The charge has not been proven in court.
The investigation continues.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
-
Supply chain issues mean Calgary Marathon medals won't arrive for race dayParticipants in this year's 58th Servus Calgary Marathon won't receive medals when they finish – at least not initially.
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuitA candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Northwest Edmonton road closed after 2-vehicle collisionA two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue Wednesday morning.
-
Local Catholic school board advises principals in wake of Texas school shootingThe LDCSB has sent a letter to its principals addressing the potential of mental anxiety in school communities, and how to manage it.
-
Collingwood resident plans to pay off truck after lottery winA Collingwood, Ont. resident has much more money in his bank account following a big lottery win.