RCMP responding to several collisions amid Manitoba snowstorm

Manitoba RCMP officers are responding to three collisions on Monday morning due to slippery conditions and poor visibility brought on by the spring storm.

Officers said the crashes are on Highway 1 near Elie and St. Francis Xavier.

Mounties said drivers should expect delays, and are asking people to slow down and use caution around emergency vehicles.

SNOWFALL WARNINGS

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings on Monday for parts of southern and central Manitoba.

According to the weather agency, the heavy snowfall is expected to last through Tuesday.

It noted a low-pressure system stalled over northwestern Ontario is causing the snow to spread into Manitoba.

The snow accumulations from this system will vary across the regions. Environment Canada remains uncertain about the exact amounts of snowfall totals as it expects a number of waves of accumulating snow to take place until the end of Tuesday.

However, the weather agency expects the highest snowfall totals for the western Parklands into east- central Manitoba. Regions in this area could potentially see up to 30 centimetres of snow, while most of the other areas should expect 15 to 25 centimetres.

Environment Canada noted the snow will ease up late Tuesday as the system weakens and moves off to the east.

A full list of the parts of Manitoba under snowfall warnings can be found online. The warnings may be expanded as the low-pressure system progresses.

Environment Canada said Manitobans need to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions, and prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

It said the snow could make travel difficult, impact visibility, and make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate.