RCMP, SAR crews search for missing Langley woman

A large search effort is underway for a Langley City woman who went missing over the weekend.

Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her home on Saturday night. Her family reported her missing on Sunday.

Langley RCMP, Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue and South Fraser Search and Rescue are all assisting in the search effort.

Onotera is described as 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.