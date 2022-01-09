RCMP say cold weather adding to concern for missing person

Dangerously cold temperatures are prompting the RCMP to seek help from the public to locate a man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Police say 48-year-old Leslie Peesker was last seen on Oct. 14, 2021, at a gas station riding his bicycle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Rosthern.

“The dangerously cold weather and snow fall that we have been experiencing over the past few weeks adds to our concern for Leslie,” Sgt. Jacqueline Spence of the Rosthern RCMP said in a news release. “Family members reported that Leslie may camp outdoors for periods of time, but it is out of character for him to have not check in.”

Police say Peesker was reported missing on Dec. 22. At the time, RCMP said it was reported Peesker may camp outdoors for periods of time, but it is out of character for him not to check in with his family.

Law enforcement is now asking residents who live along Highway 11, between Rosthern and Prince Albert, to check their properties, particularly outbuildings, for any signs of Leslie Peesker or clothing items that may seem out of place.

Leslie Peesker is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say a clothing description isn’t available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers