RCMP say criminality may be linked to Nanaimo house explosion

Nanaimo RCMP say criminal activity may be linked to an explosion that destroyed a vacant home and sent two people to hospital earlier this week.

The explosion occurred on Sunday, and on Monday investigators from Nanaimo RCMP, Fortis BC, and Nanaimo Fire and Rescue combed through the scene.

Police say investigators from all organizations "methodically sifted" through the debris on Monday and used heavy equipment to help examine areas that were previously unchecked, such as the basement.

As the review continues, Mounties say they've taken over the investigation.

"At this time, in consultation with partnering agencies, the investigation has been turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP to determine if foul play was involved in the explosion," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Thursday.

VACANT HOME

RCMP have not said what caused the explosion, but FortisBC tells CTV News that sometimes thieves go after copper pipe or appliances in homes, leading to damage.

"We’ve seen other incidents where foul play has led to a natural gas leak – especially in vacant homes where thieves go after copper pipe or appliances and end up cutting gas lines," said FortisBC in a statement Thursday.

Police had said on Monday that the home was vacant as the previous tenants were evicted about a month ago.

EXPLOSION AFTERMATH

Neighbours are still recovering from the terrifying night.

Lisa Cook says her mother, who lives in the area, suffered a heart attack less than 24 hours after Sunday's blast on Pine Street.

Cook says her mother's doctor had a surprising theory on what could have caused the heart attack.

"She had an angiogram done yesterday and there's no clots, her arteries look great," said Cook. "So they are theorizing it's due to the blast – the stress. And it could've been the blast itself, because she was in shock."

Some community members say the property has made them uncomfortable for a while, saying there was a recent concern about squatters in the home.

Police have also visited the property before.

"Any time we've been to that property, we're going to bring it back to our current investigation," said O'Brien.

Anyone with information on the explosion, or who may have seen something suspicious on the property leading up to the incident, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-6847.

The explosion occurred around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300-block of Pine Street.