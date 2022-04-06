RCMP say man in mental health crisis allegedly stabs and injures B.C. officer

The Mounties say an officer is recovering from a stab wound after trying to make an arrest in Keremeos, B.C.

The RCMP say in a news release police were called early Monday to a report that a man was outside a home screaming for help and was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Police say when the officer was speaking to the complainant, the man fled into the home and the officer was stabbed after he followed.

The release says the officer was able to take the man, who was known to the complainant, into custody and drive himself and the suspect to hospital.

The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening wounds and has been released from hospital.

Police say the man was being treated in hospital under the Mental Health Act and faces potential charges, including assault with a weapon.