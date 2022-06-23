RCMP say man intentionally run over in hit-and-run crash near Campbell River

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over in the community of Oyster River, B.C.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 18 near the Discovery Foods grocery store.

Police say the vehicle that ran over the man is a grey Mazda 3 from 2011, or a similar model.

Mounties say the car sustained front-end damage, specifically a cracked windshield.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam video from the area is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone who sees a grey Mazda 3 or similar vehicle with a cracked windshield or other front-end damage is asked to contact investigators.