RCMP say man missing, vehicle found
Authorities are searching for a missing man last seen in the RM of Whitehead.
On Friday morning, 41-year-old Jordan Ross was seen leaving his home to work in the Grand Valley Park campground in the RM of Whitehead at around 8:15 a.m.
He is 5'10, 175 lbs, and has blue eyes. He is bald. Ross was last seen wearing black ankle boots.
RCMP Manitoba says he has not been seen since, but his vehicle was found parked near the Assiniboine River off on a Highway 1 shoulder.
Authorities used a helicopter, plane, and zodiac boats to search for Ross Friday night but turned up short. Volunteers on foot joined the search.
The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team, RCMP Search and Rescue, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner joined the search Saturday with more volunteers.
Those with information are being asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519.
