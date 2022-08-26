RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island

Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end.

A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.

Specialized resources, including an RCMP helicopter and an emergency response team, were also called to the island.

On Wednesday, Mounties told residents to expect a large police presence to remain on Salt Spring until the investigation was complete.

By Friday, police said they did not believe there was anything criminal linked to the property or the homeowner, and that the large RCMP force would be moving on.

"The investigation has now concluded, and police determined there was no criminality with respect to the property or its owner," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement Friday.

"The investigators have provided an update to those directly impacted and the file will be concluded without any charges being recommended," he said.

Mounties say they deployed the significant police response because of the severity of the initial reports they received.

Police are adding that they're grateful for the patience of community members during the investigation.