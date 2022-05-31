RCMP say no one injured following reports of possible shooting in Coquitlam

Authorities say no one has been injured following reports of a possible shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News officers were called to Shaugnessy Street, north of River Drive, and located a person of interest in the area.

Investigators are still working to determine whether there was a firearm at the scene, and whether any shots were fired.

One social media user wrote there had been a shooting in their family’s housing complex.

"RCMP put my daughter's school in 'Hold and Secure,' had a helicopter overhead and were telling everyone to stay inside. My wife heard the gunshots," wrote Twitter user JD in Coquitlam.

This is a developing story and will be updated.