RCMP say no one injured following reports of possible shooting in Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP officers respond to reports of shots fired on May 31, 2022.

Authorities say no one has been injured following reports of a possible shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News officers were called to Shaugnessy Street, north of River Drive, and located a person of interest in the area.

Investigators are still working to determine whether there was a firearm at the scene, and whether any shots were fired.

One social media user wrote there had been a shooting in their family’s housing complex.

"RCMP put my daughter's school in 'Hold and Secure,' had a helicopter overhead and were telling everyone to stay inside. My wife heard the gunshots," wrote Twitter user JD in Coquitlam. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

