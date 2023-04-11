RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022

Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.

Charges laid against the person previously accused in connection with Wylie’s death will soon be withdrawn.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022, Wylie, 53, was travelling home to Caroline from Canmore on her motorcycle near Highway 1A and Morley Road when an oncoming SUV crossed the centre line and collided with her head-on.

She was declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the RCMP said Deirdre Snow, a 29-year-old resident of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, is now charged.

Charges laid against Snow include:

Impaired operation causing death;

Impaired operation causing bodily harm;

Impaired operation while over 80 mg% causing death;

Impaired operation while over 80 mg% causing bodily harm; and

Public mischief.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney confirmed Tuesday a similar set of charges previously laid against Kendra Bigstony, a 33-year-old resident of Morley, are now set to be withdrawn at her next court appearance.

“They were both in the vehicle,” Slaney told CTV News.

“Further investigation revealed Snow was actually the one driving the vehicle – (not Bigstony).”

Snow was released from police custody following a judicial interim release hearing and will next appear in court on May 2.

Family of Wylie spoke with CTV News back in August, days after her death, revealing she was a 32-year military veteran with the Canadian Armed Forces who retired as a master warrant officer in 2019.

Wylie travelled to multiple places around the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey and Israel.

She also worked with several community members as a certified clinical hypnotherapist and QHHT practitioner.

She received multiple medals during her career, the most prestigious being the Diamond Jubilee medal presented by the Queen.

Family of Wylie noted she was an experienced motorcyclist with more than 180,000 kilometres under her belt riding across North America.

(With files from Mark Villani)