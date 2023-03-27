RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon

Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.

The cattle were discovered during the search of a property in the RM of Corman Park on March 16, the RCMP said in a news release.

The search stemmed from a joint investigation involving Saskatchewan and Alberta RCMP livestock investigators that started in February, following a report of a cattle left in Thorhild, Alberta.

"Initial investigation indicated the cattle may have been transported outside of the province. Based on preliminary information gathered, investigators believed the cattle were destined for Martensville," the RCMP news release said.

During the search of the property, police found 10 cows that were identified through registered Alberta livestock brands, RCMP said.

According to police, some of the missing cattle are still unaccounted for.

"The cattle are described as black white face or black brockle face cows bearing Alberta livestock brands BAR 2 V (right hip) and 6 OVER SPLIT END BAR (left hip)," RCMP said.

Following the search, Alvin Hamm, 48, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Hamm was released and is scheduled to appear in court in May, RCMP said.