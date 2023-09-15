RCMP say suspect wanted in July shooting believed to still be in Westlock County

RCMP in Westlock say a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and other offences in a late July shooting in the central Alberta town is still in the area.

Mounties said in a media release they "have reason to believe" Justin Alexander McKinney is still in Westlock County a month and a half after a shooting incident in the town of Westlock, located 72 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP say McKinney is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the stomach at 5:30 a.m. on July 30.

The victim was taken to an Edmonton hospital and was expected to survive.

McKinney, 30, faces 10 charges, according to Mounties. He's from Fawcett, Alta., about 50 kilometres northwest of Westlock on Highway 44.

McKinney is described as standing 5'10", 180 lb., and having a light complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

Mounties are asking for help locating McKinney and ask anyone with information about McKinney's whereabouts to contact them at 780-349-4491 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 but warn people not to approach him.

At the time, he was believed to be driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Alberta licence plate CJK 5656, police said. The truck also features a 'very large push bar' and a decal that reads 'Locally hated.'