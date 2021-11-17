RCMP search for 2 men connected to robbery, assault
High Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding two men connected to a robbery and assault at a business on Tuesday.
RCMP say shortly before 10 p.m., two men entered Family Foods on Grouard's Mission Street and confronted an employee.
The man was assaulted during the robbery and suffered serious injuries, said RCMP.
Mounties said the two men ran away with merchandise from the store.
The employee was taken to the local hospital.
The first suspect is described as a man of average height, medium build, wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with adidas-style stripes on the arms and dark pants.
The second suspect is described as a man of average height, medium build, wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with blue patches on the arms and light coloured pants.
High Prairie RCMP ask anyone able to identify the two men or has any information relating to the robbery to call 780-523-3370.
Grouard is located more than 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
