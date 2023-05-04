RCMP search for 2 people after break-in at Nanaimo hair salon

The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for two people who broke into a hair salon and stole several expensive items last week.

The theft occurred just before 6 a.m. on April 25 at the Cosmo Prof hair salon, located at 1925 Bowen Rd.

Mounties were alerted to the break-in after a glass break alarm went off at the business. When officers arrived, the front door of the business had been smashed.

Police searched the area but were unable to find any suspects.

The business owner later confirmed that several high end hair clippers and shears were stolen from the salon.

Investigators are now searching for two people who were captured on surveillance video in the store.

"While both suspects were wearing masks, police are confident that they may be identified from the clothing that was worn," said Nanaimo RCMP reserve Const. Gary O'Brien in a release Thursday.

"It should be noted that at least one of the suspects appears be a woman," he said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.