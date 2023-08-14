RCMP search for armed-and-dangerous suspect north of Edmonton following gun threats, truck theft
RCMP north of Edmonton are searching for a suspect and a stolen black truck following a gun-related disturbance north of the city.
Morinville RCMP reported this afternoon they are investigating the disturbance, which occurred when the suspect produced a firearm during a trip between Edmonton and Alexander First Nation, threatened the other passengers and discharged the weapon. The suspect stole the black 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, which bears Alberta licence plate CPV7074, once the other passengers got out of it.
Alexander First Nation is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
RCMP are looking for a man who goes by the nickname Colby K and is possibly from the Paul Band area. The suspect is described as heavy set, standing 5-foot-10, and having a medium complexion, a faux Mohawk hairstyle and several facial tattoos.
Police warn people not to approach the suspect as he could be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.
