RCMP find armed men after shooting and stealing two vehicles in northeastern Alta.

Two men were located by RCMP in connection with a possible shooting and vehicle theft near Lloydminster, Alta.

According to RCMP, two men were involved in a potential shooting at a residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the two men left the residence after allegedly stealing a truck that they later abandoned. The pair then got into a different allegedly stolen vehicle and continued to drive away.

Mounties asked for the public's help in locating the pair of thiefs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They were reported located by RCMP less than two hours later.

RCMP say both men were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation of the string of incidents is ongoing, say RCMP.

More to come…