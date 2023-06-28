RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central Alberta
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
Rocky Mountain House RCMP told people on the O'Chiese First Nation to stay indoors.
They've been looking for 21-year-old Elijah Strawberry.
Police allege he entered a home earlier in the day and discharged a firearm.
No one was hurt.
He was last seen on an ATV and had three long guns, according to the Mounties.
Police do not have a photo of him available.
Call 911 immediately if you see him, police advise.
-
Caught on camera: Boaters rescued off B.C. coastA dramatic rescue off the coast of B.C. was captured on camera Friday evening.
-
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning historyThousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthdayMany in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
-
-
'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrationsWascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada DayCanada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada DayThe Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.
-
Sask. community newspaper celebrates 90 yearsThe Watrous Manitou (TWM) newspaper has been printing in Saskatchewan for 90 years.
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in KelownaAn out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.