RCMP officers in Flin Flon, Man., are concerned for the well-being of a 26-year-old man who has not been heard from for three weeks.

Isaac Joseph Colomb was reported missing on Dec. 18. According to the RCMP, he has not spoken with friends or family since Dec. 2.

Colomb is approximately six-foot-two, weighs 195 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to wear a green and black winter jacket with green lettering.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.